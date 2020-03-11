close
Wed Mar 11, 2020
March 11, 2020

Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee welcome baby boy

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are now proud parents of a baby boy.

The couple took to Instagram to announce the birth of their first child in a cute, heartfelt post. Jenna wrote, “And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond.”

Revealing the name of their son, Jenna added, "Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20."

Steve Kazee also shared the ecstatic news on his own account.

 "In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child. 

Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20," he wrote. 

This is Jenna’s second child, as she has a six-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Jenna got engaged to Steve recently, who she starting dating in October 2018. 

