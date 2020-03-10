Coronavirus outbreak: No evidence of local spread yet, says Dr Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said on Tuesday that it was not surprising that coronavirus cases have doubled in the last 24 hours. He said that there was no evidence that the disease had spread locally, stating that all cases had been brought to Pakistan from abroad.

Dr Mirza said that people should not panic as all coronavirus cases had been brought from abroad. His statement comes after a coronavirus case each emerged in Hyderabad, Karachi, and Quetta on Tuesday.



"Cases in Pakistan have more than doubled in last 24 hours. This is not surprising. Disease has spread in 106 countries. All 19 cases have brought this from abroad. All are stable. There is no evidence of local spread as yet. If we act responsibly we can avoid spread," he tweeted.



Urging people to do their part in the fight against coronavirus, he stated some precautions which were necessary to ward off the coronavirus.



First coronavirus case from Quetta confirmed

Quetta's first coronavirus case was confirmed by the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Fatima Jinnah Hospital on Tuesday.

A 12-year-old boy is said to have the virus. According to the MS, the boy had travelled to Taftan with his parents.

The parents were screened and were reported to test negative for the virus.

With the new case in Quetta emerging, the nationwide tally rose to 19.

Karachi has the highest number of cases, numbering 15. Gilgit-Baltistan has so far reported two and Hyderabad has reported one.