PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Live Score, Match 24

Lahore Qalandars are playing against Peshawar Zalmi in the 24th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Monday March 10, 2020.

Live score of the match appears below:

Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and have opted to field

SCORECARD

Peshawar Zalmi 5/1 (1.0 OVERS)

LIVE SCORE

End of over 1: Peshawar Zalmi: 5/1



Shaheen Afridi to Liam Livingstone: FOUR.



Shaheen Afridi to Liam Livingstone: No runs.



Shaheen Afridi to Liam Livingstone: No runs.



Shaheen Afridi to Liam Livingstone: No runs.



Shaheen Afridi to Tom Banton: Wicket!, Caught by Mohammad Hafeez. No runs.



Shaheen Shah Afridi to Kamran Akmal: 1 run.

