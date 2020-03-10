Noaman Sami becomes Alizeh Shah's photographer: Check out

Noaman Sami became a photographer to Alizeh Shah for her latest photoshoot and the dazzling pictures have won numerous hearts on social media.



Pakistani actors Alizeh and Noaman are the talk of the town for their romance rumours since 2019, and the couple have stressed significance of each other in their lives.

Noaman became a photographer for the Ishq Tamasha actress and the latter shared the pictures on her Instagram handle.

Sharing dazzling photos on the photo-video sharing platform, Alizeh captioned, “P.C by the lovely @noamansami."



The actress looked elegant in the photos captured by Sami.



The pictures have garnered thousands of hearts and Noaman Sami also showered love on her shortly after the actress shared these.

Alizeh Shah and Noaman are currently winning hearts in Inter Services Public Relation's (ISPR) drama serial Ehd-e-Wafa.