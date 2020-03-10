Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott officially back together?

Kylie Jenner has been giving her fans plausible reasons to believe she is back with her former beau Travis Scott after they were spotted together at various outings.



The reality TV star and her ex-boyfriend were also seen cosying up to each other and indulging in PDA as they continue to co-parent their daughter Stormi Webster.

Amongst all this, a source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Travis and Kylie are back together since a month.

“The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on. They couldn’t fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work," the source told ET.

It added, “Kylie exploded in the makeup world and was busy making a billion dollar business and Travis was on tour and working on music."

The insider went on to say, “Although things haven't slowed down much for the duo, they're better able to handle it, at the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family back together."

Earlier, Kris Jenner was asked to affirm if Kylie and Travis have reunited.

"I don't know if they're back together. They're just great co-parenters," Kris said on Ellen DeGeneres show.