Brad Pitt spotted with mystery woman at Thundercat concert: Was it Jennifer Aniston?

Brad Pitt has been sparking reconciliation rumours with former ladylove Jennifer Aniston, especially after reuniting with her at the 'Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020.'

Amid all the reunion buzz, Brad Pitt was spotted with a mystery woman recently at the Thundercat concert.

According to reports, the Oscar-winning actor was attending the gig in Los Angeles on Saturday night with the unidentified brunette.

Eyewitnesses report that the two did not engage in any PDA and that the woman was none other than Alia Shawkat.

A source told TMZ that the beautiful lady sported a buzz-cut hairstyle, whereas, Brad was dressed in a casual jacket and a matching hat to go with it.

Brad had sparked romance rumours with Alia after the two were seen alongside each other on various outings.

Meanwhile, Brad has said that he hasn't dated anyone since his split with Angelina Jolie.

"I don’t know how many women they’ve said I’ve been dating the last two or three years, and none of it’s true — I just flashed on something, but maybe it doesn’t mean anything," he said.

