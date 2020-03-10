close
Tue Mar 10, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 10, 2020

Zainab Abbas, Mahira Khan, Shaniera Akram, Adnan Malik hang out in fun: See pics

Tue, Mar 10, 2020

Zainab Abbas, a sports presenter, has shared her bliss  to have fun with   showbiz  stars, including Mahira Khan, Adnan Malik and Shaniera Akram.

The TV host and   former makeup artist shared the delightful moments, she spent with  famous media personalities,  on her  Instagram page  and wrote:   "Many thanks to Shaniera for the awesome night. Always nice bumping into Mahira Khan and Adnan Malik"

Recently, Zainab was felicitated by her friends, colleagues and fans for being included among the list of 50 most powerful women of the country.

In another photo  she can be seen enjoying selfie with Shaniera Akram and other  personalities.


