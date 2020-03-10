Zainab Abbas, Mahira Khan, Shaniera Akram, Adnan Malik hang out in fun: See pics

Zainab Abbas, a sports presenter, has shared her bliss to have fun with showbiz stars, including Mahira Khan, Adnan Malik and Shaniera Akram.

The TV host and former makeup artist shared the delightful moments, she spent with famous media personalities, on her Instagram page and wrote: "Many thanks to Shaniera for the awesome night. Always nice bumping into Mahira Khan and Adnan Malik"

Recently, Zainab was felicitated by her friends, colleagues and fans for being included among the list of 50 most powerful women of the country.



In another photo she can be seen enjoying selfie with Shaniera Akram and other personalities.



