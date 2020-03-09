close
Mon Mar 09, 2020
World

AFP
March 9, 2020

Sudan premier escapes assassination bid, says top aide

World

AFP
Mon, Mar 09, 2020
(FILES) This file photo taken on December 25, 2019 shows Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdock flashing the victory sign during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the uprising that toppled Omar al-Bashir. Sudan´s Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok survived unharmed an assassination attempt using explosives in the capital Khartoum on March 9, 2020, according to his top aide. A cabinet official also confirmed to AFP that Hamdok had escaped an attack. Photo: AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok escaped unharmed an assassination attempt in an attack on his convoy in Khartoum on Monday, confirmed his top aide.

"An explosion hit as Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's car was driving by but thank God no one was hurt," said Ali Bakhit, his office director.

A cabinet official also confirmed to AFP that Hamdok had escaped an attack.

Images on state television showed at least two damaged vehicles at the site of the blast in the Kober district, northeast of the centre of Khartoum.

State TV reported that Hamdok's convoy was targeted but was currently "well and has been taken to a safe place".

The area was quickly cordoned off by the police.

State-run radio Omdurman meanwhile reported that automatic weapons were also used in the attack and that Hamdok was taken "to a hospital".

