Hamza Ali Abbasi supports Feroze Khan’s decision to quit showbiz, prays for him

Hamza Ali Abbasi, who had announced to quit the showbiz, has prayed for Feroze Khan who followed him and embarked on a spiritual journey.



Feroze Khan also announced to quit the showbiz and embarked on a spiritual journey.

The Alif actor took to Instagram and commented on Feroze Khan's statement about quitting the showbiz industry.

Hamza wrote, “Masha Allah....I pray that May Allah help us to keep our intentions pure & give us guidance to spread his message to the best of our abilities and understanding.”

He prayed for Feroze Khan saying, “May Allah bless u brother.”

Earlier, Feroze had tweeted, “My fans have been waiting for a statement from me. I announce that I quit the showbiz industry and will only act and provide my services for the teaching of Islam through this platform if needed else anything but this InshAllah.”

“Request you all to pray for me and my loved ones,” he added.