Jennifer Lopez adopts new look during shopping trip in Miami

Jennifer Lopez's recent picture suggests that the gorgeous lady is ready for spring as the superstar looked pretty cool while doing some shopping in the city’s Design District on Thursday.

The 50-year-old sported a shoulder-length curly hairstyle, tinted sunglasses and large hoop earrings as she was snapped shopping in Miami.

The Hustlers actress wore a sky-blue blazer with gold buttons over a white T-shirt featuring Barbra Streisand printed on the front (the star’s fave), finishing the ensemble in light-wash jeans and white flat shoes with silver embellishments. She also carried a white bag to give a perfect look to her smashing personality.







