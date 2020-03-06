NAB files reference against officer who embezzled wheat worth millions of rupees

QUETTA: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan filed a reference against a provincial food department officer for embezzling wheat worth millions of rupees, a spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.



According to the spokesperson, the reference was filed against provincial reserve centre (PRC) in-charge for Sariab, district food controller Basheer Abro, for the embezzlement from the public wheat warehouse in Quetta, as well as for causing irreparable damage to the national exchequer.

The ongoing investigations have revealed that in his capacity as the PRC Sariab in-charge, Abro received more than 700,000 bags of wheat during a five-month period, the spokesperson said.

The suspect subsequently misappropriated 10,000 bags of wheat from the stock while his authorised officer — the provincial food department's deputy director for Quetta zone — was on a visit abroad and embezzled millions of rupees worth of money, the NAB official added. During the probe, however, the suspect was unable to provide a satisfactory response to the anti-graft watchdog's investigation team.

A reference was consequently filed in the accountability court against him for wheat and funds embezzlement and causing irreparable damage to the