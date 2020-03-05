Sammy named new head coach of Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi has appointed West Indian cricketer and Peshawar Zalmi stalwart Darren Sammy the new head coach of the club. Wahab Riaz will now lead the team, according to a statement from Zalmi.

The swashbuckling all-rounder, who has been playing for the "Yellow Storm" since the very first edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was appointed the head coach of the club.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Akram has been appointed the new bowling coach as well as Director Cricket of the club.