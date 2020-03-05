Baby on the way for Katy Perry as she confirms pregnancy in THIS video: Check out

Katy Perry just confirmed she is expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom in her new video Never Worn White Before and her fans are elated over the news.

Katy first hinted at her pregnancy when she dropped a teaser for the new song where she can be seen cradling her baby bump while resting her hands on her tummy.

The music video was released on Wednesday and the news was announced towards the end with a heartwarming closing shot featuring the 35-year-old singer flaunting her bump.

The song is about motherhood and marriage and has lyrics like “I've never worn white/ but I wanna get it right/ yeah I really want to try with you" and "at the end of it all, I choose you and you choose me."



The songstress also teased her fans about the news on Twitter, "Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer..."



"Not only will I be giving birth literally but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for," she said. "So let’s call it a double whammy. It's a two-fer,” Katy said.

Katy has been engaged to fiancé Orlando Bloom since February 2019.