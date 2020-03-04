Saba Qamar’s dance video on Indian song 'Nagin' goes viral

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar’s dance video on Indian popular song Nagin has gone viral on social media.



The Hindi Medium actress could be seen flaunting her dance moves on the song in a car during her visit to Istanbul, Turkey.

Before Saba Qamar, a video of Pakistani actress Neelam Munir’s dance on Mere Rashke Qamar Tune Pehli Nazar song had taken the internet by storm.

On the work front, Saba Qamar will be seen playing the female lead role opposite Syed Jibran in her next film, according to media reports.

The Moomal Rano actress, who just wrapped up shooting of Sarmad Khoosat’s directorial film Kamli, has signed another movie.

According to a Pakistani cinema web portal, the Hindi Medium actress will be in the lead role opposite Syed Jibran, who will be making his film debut with this movie.

Saba Qamar was last seen on the big screen in Pakistan in Lahore Se Aagey.

Kamli, the next movie of the actress is expected to be released on Eid 2020.