Jennifer Aniston signed ‘Friends’ reunion special because of Brad Pitt?

Jennifer Aniston and Co. made Friends fanatics all over the world excited after they announced gearing up for a reunion for the show’s 25th anniversary in February.



Now, news has it that Jennifer Aniston said yes to the reunion special because her former husband Brad Pitt encouraged her to.

As reported by mirror.co.uk, Jen took advice from Brad after being reluctant to return alongside her Friends co-stars.

"After reuniting with Brad at her birthday last year, she asked him for advice. He said he thought it would be a great idea to honour their success and that fans still hold the show in such high regard," Closer Magazine quoted a source as saying.

The insider further revealed that Brad urged Jen that this was the right time for her to agree to the show.

"He told her it feels like the right time to get back together and encouraged her change of heart. He advised her to say yes' when everyone got together in October to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary," said the source.

Earlier, it was reported that Friends alum, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lis Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry, will be making close to 2 million pounds each for the untitled, unscripted reunion special.