Drake flayed for calling baby mama Sophie Brussaux a 'fluke' in new song

Drake, who mesmerised fans over the weekend by dropping an extended music video, is being slammed by social media users for labeling his baby mama Sophie Brussaux a "fluke" in his new freestyle.

The rapper Friday dropped a song titled “When To Say When” which included a line about the mother of his son Adonis. He rapped, “Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is" which caused an uproar on social media.



One fan wrote, “I just heard that song on the radio where Drake called his baby mama a fluke, he’s a very insecure man.”

The hitmaker released 'When to Say When' and 'Chicago Freestyle' in one video late on Saturday (February 29, 2020), featuring footage from Brooklyn’s Marcy Projects and Manhattan’s Diamond district in New York, and Drake’s hometown Toronto, Canada.





