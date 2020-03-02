Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings: PSL-2020, Match 15, Preview

The 15th match of the Pakistan Super League will be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today.

The match will begin at 7pm.

Zalmi who are playing their sixth match of the tournament and Kings fifth have already faced each other in the tournament this year with Karachi defeating Peshawar by 10 runs.

Tournament favourites Zalmi lifted the title in 2017, while finishing up as runners-up in the following successive editions in 2018 and 2019. Karachi Kings, on the other hand, have yet to lift the title. In the last four tournaments, the Kings have finished third in 2017 and 2018 and finished fourth in 2016 and 2019.

Sitting on the fifth and fourth spot on the table, the Kings have four points from four games, winning two and losing as many. Peshawar, on the other hand, have five points from their games, having won two, losing two while their last game abandoned due to rain.

Though both the sides look strong on paper, Zalmi has more edge when it comes to the two teams.

Led by Darren Sammy, Zalmi has veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Amin, Haider Ali and England's Liam Livingstone and Tom Banton.

Their bowling attack is made up of pacers Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali and Rahat Ali, spinners Aamir Ali and Adil Amin.

The Imad Wasim-led Kings also have a considerably well-balanced side made up of Babar Azam, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Alex Hales, Cameron Delpory and Sharjeel Khan.

Their bowling unit is made up of Mohammad Amir, Chris Jordan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Umaid Asif and Ali Khan.