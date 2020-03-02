close
Mon Mar 02, 2020
Web Desk
March 2, 2020

Iqra Aziz turns heads in stunning red saree at Sadia-Hassan's wedding function: See pics

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 02, 2020

Charismatic TV star Iqra Aziz  put on a stylish display as she  attended the lavish wedding ceremony  of her fellow stars Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat on Sunday.

The actress, who has successfully carved her niche in Pakistan's entertainment industry,  is absolutely slaying millions of her fans with her stunning latest Instagram picture. 

Iqar appeared to be royal beauty as she made a head turning entry at the Nikah ceremony of her friend Sadia  Hassan, rocking in  a hot  red saree paired with expensive gold jewelry that was adding to her  ethereal beauty.

Sharing her dashing photo on Instagram she wrote: "PROOF‼️ my husband is a good photographer".

Iqra Aziz, who enjoyed all the functions of their fellow stars wedding festivities along with her husband Yasir Hussain, also posted a gorgeous picture of the Nikkah event and wrote: "Bhai and Bhabhi"



