Sat Feb 29, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 29, 2020

Ali Zafar shares first look of his new song 'Mela Loot Liya'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 29, 2020
Ali Zafar shares first look of his new song ‘Mela Loot Liya’

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has shared the first look of his upcoming song for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

The singer has announced that his new song will be released on Sunday evening.

The singer took to Instagram and shared the poster of the song titled Mela Loot Liya   and wrote, “Kataazzzz! Ye lo first look phainka! #bhaeehazirhai #melalootliya.”

The poster was inscribed with the words  Mela Loot Liya! Ode to the fans' with a smiley emoji and 'coming soon #bhaeehazirhay.'

On Friday, Ali Zafar shared a video on Twitter and Instagram, with a message saying that he has received an overwhelming response from fans who he had asked to send him their dancing videos to become part of his PSL song.

