Sat Feb 29, 2020
February 29, 2020

Hira Mani throws a birthday party

Pakistani actress Hira Mani threw a birthday party attended by family and fellow showbiz stars on Friday night.

She turned 31 on February 27.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress looked super excited as the friends and family including her parents joined her on the 31st birthday bash.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Syeda Hira Salman (@hiramaniofficial) on

Later, she took to Instagram and shared some adorable photos from the star-studded birthday bash.

Hira also shared a throwback photo with husband Salman Saqib aka Mani from one of their past birthdays.

She also extended gratitude to the friends for attending the birthday party.

Check Out Inside Party Photos Below

View this post on Instagram

#havesomecaketoday

A post shared by Syeda Hira Salman (@hiramaniofficial) on


View this post on Instagram

My boys

A post shared by Syeda Hira Salman (@hiramaniofficial) on



