PSL 2020: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators preview

The 12th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators at the Multan Cricket Stadium today.

The match will begin at 2pm.

The Sultans who made their debut in 2018 have finished at the bottom every year since they started playing. The Gladiators on the other are the defending champions having lifted the title last year after finishing up as runners up in 2016 and 2017) and securing the fourth spot in 2018.

Multan Sultans won their first match of PSL 5 by five wickets against Lahore Qalandars, then lost to Islamabad United by eight wickets before winning two matches — one by six wickets against Peshawar Zalmi and other by 52 runs against Karachi Kings.

Quetta also started on the right foot winning their first match by three wickets against Islamabad United and losing their second match by six wickets against Peshawar Zalmi. They turned things around winning their next two games by five wickets each against Karachi Kings and Islamabad United, respectively.

The Sultans are being led by opening batsman Shan Masood while the Gladiators are being captained by Pakistan's former captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The Sultans have acquired the services of all-rounders Shahid Afridi, Moeen Ali of England and Fabian Allen of the West Indies, batsmen Ravi Bopara, James Vince and Wayne Madsen of England, Rohail Nazir, Ali Shafiq, Khushdil Shah.

In the fast bowling department, they have Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, and Sohail Tanvir, and also Bilawal Bhatti and Mohammad Ilyas, and spinners Imran Tahir of South Africa, Usman Qadir and Zeeshan Ashraf.

The Gladiators have all-rounders Shane Watson of Australia, Keemo Paul of the West Indies and Mohammad Nawaz, batsmen Ahmed Shehzad, Khurram Manzoor, Azam Khan, Ahsan Ali, Aarish Ali Khan, Jason Roy and Ben Cutting of England.

Their bowling department is made up of Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Fawad Ahmed of Australia, Tymal Mills of England.

Though the Gladiators are looking like the better side due to their past achievements and the present performances, the Sultans can give a tough time to the Gladiators tonight.