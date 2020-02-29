close
Fri Feb 28, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 29, 2020

Sajal Ali, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussin spotted grooving at dholki of Sadia and Hassan

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 29, 2020

Pakistan's entertainment  industry's much liked faces   Sajal Ali, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussin on Friday  graced the dholki event of the fellow stars Hassan Hayat Khan and Sadia Ghaffar.

Sajal Ali, who would soon tie the knot with actor Ahad Raza Mir,  looked  nothing short of stunning in  black outfit as she joined   Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, grooving at the dance floor on the beat Tou Mera Hero.

The video, which went viral, shows  the dashing stars in party mood, flaunting  some smooth moves on the floor at the  starry event which was also attend by Minal Khan among others.  


Earlier, Sajl Ali  attended amaiyon function of Hassan Hayat Khan and Sadia Ghaffar and shared dazzling pictures from the ceremony.


