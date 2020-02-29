Sajal Ali, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussin spotted grooving at dholki of Sadia and Hassan

Pakistan's entertainment industry's much liked faces Sajal Ali, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussin on Friday graced the dholki event of the fellow stars Hassan Hayat Khan and Sadia Ghaffar.



Sajal Ali, who would soon tie the knot with actor Ahad Raza Mir, looked nothing short of stunning in black outfit as she joined Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, grooving at the dance floor on the beat Tou Mera Hero.



The video, which went viral, shows the dashing stars in party mood, flaunting some smooth moves on the floor at the starry event which was also attend by Minal Khan among others.





Earlier, Sajl Ali attended amaiyon function of Hassan Hayat Khan and Sadia Ghaffar and shared dazzling pictures from the ceremony.





