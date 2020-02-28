Mehwish Hayat all praises for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain

Pakistan’s celebrity couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz, who tied the knot in December last year, has received love from superstar Mehwish Hayat.

Yasir and Iqra attended the maiyon ceremony of fellow showbiz industry stars Hassan Hayat Khan and Sadia Ghaffar recently and the Baandi actor took to Instagram and shared dazzling photos.

Yasir shared a loved-up photo with Iqra from the ceremony on his Instagram handle with heart emoji tagging the wife.

The Load Wedding actress, who recently celebrated resumption of cricket in Multan, dropped a lovable comment on the PDA-filled photo of Iqra and Yasir.



She just wrote, “Cutiessss.”

Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas is also all praises for Iqra and Yasir.