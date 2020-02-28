UK lawmakers calls on British government to react to CAA violence in India

Member of the British Parliament Khalid Mahmood voiced his concerns over atrocities and violence taking place in India's capital, calling for an official reaction from the UK government.

"Delhi has been burning at the hands of Hindu extremism, 24 people are dead so far and hundreds are injured under this extreme violence," said Mahmood.

"The Indian government has enacted this, which has also produced concentration camps where people will be placed who have lived in the country for years.

"Communal violence is taking place against Muslims, day in and day out so many beatings, torture and deaths taking on the streets, as well as the oppression of the Kashmiri people," he said.

Mahmood requested the Leader of the House to have a discussion on the atrocities committed in India and called for an official statement from the British government regarding the matter.

Reacting to Mahmood's statement, Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg asked him to raise his concerns in next month’s sitting saying that they were not only concerned about Christians but other minorities as well.

Sporadic violence in Delhi as death toll hits 32

Sporadic violence, hit parts of Delhi overnight as gangs roamed streets littered with the debris of days of sectarian riots that have killed 32 people, police said Thursday.

Thousands of riot police and paramilitaries patrolled the affected northeast fringes of the Indian capital of 20 million people, preventing any major eruptions.

The unrest is the latest bout of violence over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's citizenship law, which triggered months of demonstrations that turned deadly in December.