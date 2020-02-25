K-Electric petitions NEPRA to raise power tariffs

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: The K-Electric has petitioned the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to approve an increase in the power tariffs, Geo News reported on Monday, and provided adjustments of two quarters as rationale behind its request.

According to the application, Rs0.37 and Rs1.44 should be paid per each unit of power for the April-June 2019 and July-September 2019 quarters, respectively.

The KE submitted another request to approve fuel price adjustment for the current year's six months: per-unit increases of Rs0.13, Rs0.78, Rs0.40, Rs0.19, Rs0.90, and Rs2.35, respectively, for July, August, September, October, November, and December.

A hearing pertaining to the KE's petition is set to be held on March 4 in Islamabad, the NEPRA said.