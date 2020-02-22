PSL 2020: Islamabad United take on Multan Sultans today

The second match of day three of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The match will begin at 7pm.

Islamabad United lost their first match to Quetta Gladiators by three wickets on Thursday, while the Multan Sultans won their first match against Lahore Qalandars by five wickets yesterday (Friday) in Lahore. Sultans have two points after their win while United are yet to earn any.

When it comes to players, both the teams have seasoned players on paper.

United, being led by young all-rounder Shadab Khan, is a fine blend of youth and experience along with foreign stars, like fast bowler Dale Steyn from South Africa, opening batsman Colin Ingram from South Africa, wicketkeeper-batsman Luke Ronchi from New Zealand, middle-order batsman Colin Munro from South Africa, wicketkeeper Phil Salt from England and David Malan.

United also have a host of good all-rounders such as Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat besides Shadab.

The two-time defending champions local talent is made up of batsmen Asif Ali, Rizwan Hussain and Saif Badar along with bowlers Muhammad Musa, Amad Butt, Rumman Raees, Zafar Gohar and Akif Javed.

Multan Sultans, on the other hand, is being captained by opening batsman Shan Masood. All-rounder Shahid Afridi is also playing for Sultans along with young batsman-wicketkeeper Rohail Nazeer, who recently captained Pakistan Under-19 team.

Others making up the Sultan squad are batsmen James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Ravi Bopara and Ali Shafiq, fast bowlers Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan and Sohail Tanvir, and spinners Moeen Ali, Imran Tahir, Usman Qadir along with all-rounders Bilawal Bhatti, Mohammad Ilyas and Wayne Madsen.