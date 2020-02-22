Talks underway for England cricket team to visit Pakistan: Moeen Ali

England all-rounder Moeen Ali says he is hopeful his team will soon visit Pakistan for a tour, considering that many English cricketers are already in the country for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), reported Geo News.

“Talks are underway for the England cricket team to visit Pakistan,” Ali told a press conference in Lahore. “Apart from England, other teams are also interested.”

The all-rounder continued, “At the moment, there are 10 English cricketers in Pakistan playing in the PSL, which shows that we [England] are interested in coming here and playing. If the England team comes to Pakistan, I will be a part of it.”

Speaking about the PSL, where he represents Multan Sultans, the 32-year-old said everyone was talking about the league now and he was very excited to be part of the tournament.

“PSL is a great achievement for Pakistan,” Ali said, adding that all the players wanted cricket to come back to the country.

“All the formats, ODIs, Tests and other formats should return to the country,” he remarked.

When asked about the talent in the country, Ali said he was impressed.

“Pakistan is a wonderful country to play cricket in. To have the entire PSL in Pakistan is a huge achievement and I am glad to be a part of it.”

The cricketer also said he was looking forward to visiting Azad Kashmir, where his mother is from.

“I am visiting Pakistan after 15 years. Mushtaq Ahmed and Andy Flower pushed me to visit Pakistan” he told the media.

He added his mother hails from Azad Kashmir, which is why he feels it’s a huge deal to visit the country.

“I was born in England but I used to come to Pakistan with my family. I will visit Azad Kashmir,” he added.