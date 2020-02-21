PSL 2020: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, opt to field against Karachi Kings

Peshawar Zalmi has won the toss and decided to field first in the second match of HBL PSL at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Peshawar Zalmi are one-time winners of the PSL, as they won the coveted PSL trophy in the second edition - in 2017, whereas they have been the runners-up for the last two consecutive years - in 2018 and 2019.

On the other side, Karachi Kings have not been able to win the tournament nor have they ever been the runners-up. They achieved the fourth position in the first and the fourth editions - in 2016 and 2019 and were placed third in two successive editions - 2017 and 2018.

In today's match, both teams are balanced, but the Zalmi are looking a better side on the basis of their past performance, with one trophy and two second spots in the tournament.

Addressing a press conference before the match, captains of both sides expressed their confidence of getting off to a winning start.

“The pitches in Pakistan create a lot of excitement and I see the best bowling team will win this tournament,” said Sammy.



“No doubt Peshawar are a very good side but we also have a solid combination and we will try to deliver tomorrow,” Imad told a news conference on Thursday.



Karachi Kings: Chadwick Walton, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Amir, Chris Jordan and Arshad Iqbal.

Peshawar Zalmi: Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone, Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali, Mohammad Mohsin, Shoaib Malik, Darren Sammy, Liam Dawson, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali and Rahat Ali.