Queen Elizabeth II' reveals getting braces in the past was well 'worth it'

Queen Elizabeth II is a symbol of elegance and poise. She recently won over the internet with her loving and caring demeanor in front of the children at UCLH hospital.

Recently, she made a visit to the Royal National ENT and Eastman Dental Hospitals, at UCLH. During her visit, she spoke to a number of children who were in for braces.

Braces, or ‘wires’, as the Queen called them, were one thing which the monarch feels were ‘worth it in the end.’

Speaking to The Telegraph, the Queen assured a young boy getting fitted for his very own pair. She spoke at length to him, assuring him that the procedure will bear fruit for him in time.

The young patient in question, Lily Conlan was eight. He shared his past experiences with hearing difficulties,with the Queen, and even explained to her how his family now celebrates the momentous day his hearing was restored, via an apparatus.

The queen asked the young man, "So, you have two, do you?" referring to cochlear implants in each ear. Well, that’s very good. And is it a very noisy world, now?"

The child responded by saying, "Every year, as well as a birthday party, I have a party for my cochlear implants, so we celebrate my hearing." The Queen seemed delighted a the news and expressed that it was ‘splendid’ and ‘a good idea.’

After her visit, the chief nurse at UCLH spoke to reporters, complimenting the Queen's kindness, "she’s a consummate professional, isn’t she?”

She dubbed the monarch akin to a health care professional, for "she comes out and does what we all do in the health service—she does the right thing and does her duty for the people she serves."