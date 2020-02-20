Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to officially bid adieu to royal duties on March 31

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s startling decision to quit the British royal family had taken the world aback.

And as the two transition into their new life in Canada, some of their royal duties still seem to be clinging on to them.

As per the latest intel on the Sussex pair, their remaining duties for the royal family will continue up until March 31, when their departure from their royal lives becomes official.

The couple will be returning to the UK by the end of this month and will fly there on a regular basis as they look to equally divide their time between the UK and North America, as per a spokesperson.

Harry and Meghan are scheduled to attend as many as six events in February and March which also includes the Commonwealth Day Service on March 9.

Earlier, it was reported that Queen Elizabeth had requested the pair to return to the kingdom next month for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London.

According to The Sunday Times, the event is scheduled for March 9 and will come as part of the Sussex couple’s final phase of royal engagements before they delve completely into a non-royal life.

Harry and Meghan are scheduled to attend the event as president and vice-president of the Queen Commonwealth Trust which will be poles apart from the kind of social work the two are looking to be involved in as part of their new life.

