close
Thu Feb 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

Web Desk
February 20, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to officially bid adieu to royal duties on March 31

World

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 20, 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's remaining duties for the royal family will continue up until March 31

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s startling decision to quit the British royal family had taken the world aback.

And as the two transition into their new life in Canada, some of their royal duties still seem to be clinging on to them.

As per the latest intel on the Sussex pair, their remaining duties for the royal family will continue up until March 31, when their departure from their royal lives becomes official.

The couple will be returning to the UK by the end of this month and will fly there on a regular basis as they look to equally divide their time between the UK and North America, as per a spokesperson.

Harry and Meghan are scheduled to attend as many as six events in February and March which also includes the Commonwealth Day Service on March 9.

Earlier, it was reported that Queen Elizabeth had requested the pair to return to the kingdom next month for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London.

According to The Sunday Times, the event is scheduled for March 9 and will come as part of the Sussex couple’s final phase of royal engagements before they delve completely into a non-royal life.

View this post on Instagram

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Harry and Meghan are scheduled to attend the event as president and vice-president of the Queen Commonwealth Trust which will be poles apart from the kind of social work the two are looking to be involved in as part of their new life. 

Latest News

More From World