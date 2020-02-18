Mehwish Hayat is nothing short of a vision in latest photoshoot

Mehwish Hayat, the Pakistani superstar, looked stunning in the latest photo she shared on the photo-video sharing platform.



The Load Wedding actress took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo in a red t-shirt inscribed with, “Dirty thoughts with a pure heart."

Mehwish Hayat looked elegant in her latest photo, which has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



On the work front, Mehwish Hayat will be seen in London Nahi Jaunga opposite Humayun Saeed.

The film will hit the screens on Eid-ul-Azha 2020.