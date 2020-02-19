CM Murad condemns Aziz Memon's murder, says killers will be caught soon

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said the provincial government would soon catch journalist Aziz Memon's killers, as pressure from the federal government and journalists mount on the Sindh government to solve the alleged murder of the journalist.

"We will soon get a hold of deceased journalist Memon's killers," CM Shah said while addressing a press conference.

The chief minster condemned Memon's death and said that he was carrying out his duties fearlessly. "The video [in which Memon says his life is under threat] is old. Memon was carrying out his journalistic duties independently," he said.

Institutions working to solve Karachi gas leak case: Murad

Commenting on the alleged poisonous gas leak in Karachi on Sunday that killed more than 10 and affected as many as 300, Murad said that Sindh government was working with other institutions to solve the case.

He said that the case will be solved as all institutions had joined hands to reach to the bottom of it.

Talking about the affectees he said: "The government has helped them in every way possible."

Murad spoke about the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches as well, saying that soon stringent security measures won't be needed to host cricket in the country.

However, a report from experts on Tuesday said that soybean dust had been found from blood samples of some of the deceased. Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said there were reports that soybean dust had caused similar problems in other parts of the world as well.