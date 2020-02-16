close
Sun Feb 16, 2020
Gul Panra looks gorgeous in traditional outfit: Check out latest pictures

Sun, Feb 16, 2020
 

Gul Panra on Sunday treated Instagram followers with a beautiful picture   in which she is seen wearing a traditional Pakistani dress.

The singer who looked gorgeous in the red  and black outfit, complimented her look with a traditional jewelry.

Gul Panra   has received overwhelming response from her fans in the United Kingdom where she recently performed  in a couple of concerts on Valentine's Day.

The Pashto and Urdu singer on Saturday enthralled music lovers with several Urdu and Pashto songs as well as a beautiful rendition of man amadam

Apart from entertaining her fans with her beautiful vocals, the singer has also been treating them with some gorgeous pictures of herself on Instagram.

Taking to the photo and video sharing app, Gul Panra on Sunday shared a picture and a video in which she is seen wearing a traditional Pakistani dress.

Thousands of people double tapped her pictures while many others praised the singer for her outstanding performance during her UK concerts.

