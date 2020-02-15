Johnny Depp-Amber Heard: 'Pirates Of The Caribbean', 'Aquaman 2' petitions see massive rise

Johnny Depp fans have intensified their efforts to get Amber Heard fired from Aquaman 2 that features her as "Mera", after the couple had an audio conversation leaked.

Two petition seeking her removal and titled "Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2" and "We want JOHNNY DEPP back as CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW" are said to have received three 30,000 signatures.

The audio conversation was acquired by UK's Daily Mail in which Amber Heard was heard admitting that she had hit Johnny Depp contrary to her public claims about being attacked by her former husband.

The former couple's conversation was recorded with their consent as they tried to talk through their problems.

The Aquaman star came under harsh criticism from Johnny Depp's fans who accused her of levelling false allegations against her former husband to get sympathy.

Depp was removed from Pirates of the Caribbean as Disney Studios revealed its plan to reboot the series last year.



His removal was not linked to domestic abuse allegations.