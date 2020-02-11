'Home Alone' star opens up about Michael Jackson sexual abuse rumours

The Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin has said Michael Jackson never did anything to him, referring to sexual abuse allegations against the pop icon who died in 2009.

Speaking to Esquire at a recent interview, Clukin,who shared friendship with the music legend, said he never saw Michael Jackson do anything.

The actor who played Kevin McCallister in 1990's film Home Alone was interviewed by Esquire for the cover story.

Culkin, who reportedly defended Jackson, said he can set the record straight as there is nothing to hide.

Jackson, who died in June 2009, was acquitted at a 2005 trial in California on charges of molesting a different, 13- year-old boy at his Neverland ranch in California. In 1994, he settled a sexual abuse lawsuit concerning another 13 year-old boy.



Jackson’s death was met with an outpouring of grief worldwide, a spike in record sales and new projects including a Cirque du Soleil show that have made him the highest-earning dead celebrity for the past six years, according to an annual Forbes survey.

