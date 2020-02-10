Queen asks Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to return to UK next month

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after their announcement of a royal exit last month, are enjoying their life away from the royal engagements. However, not entirely.

As per the latest intel on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Queen Elizabeth has requested the pair to return to the kingdom next month for the Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey in London.

According to The Sunday Times, the event is scheduled for March 9 and will come as part of the Sussex couple’s final phase of royal engagements before they delve completely into a non-royal life.

Harry and Meghan are scheduled to attend the event as president and vice-president of the Queen Commonwealth Trust which will be poles apart from the kind of social work the two are looking to be involved in as part of their new life.