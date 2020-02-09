Meghan Markle reportedly plans to expose royal secrets?

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are currently enjoying their privacy in Canada since the couple stepped down from royal duties.



Now a tabloid has claimed that Meghan Markle was planning to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, a US daytime television variety comedy talk show hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, and expose British Royal family secrets.

The tabloid quoting an insider claimed that Ellen’s show was the perfect platform for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to take their revenge, adding that the Prince wanted his wife to do so.

However, the source did not mention what kind of secrets Meghan Markle plans to spill.

The source also did not explain why Prince Harry does not want to appear on the show and wants his wife to do so.

Meanwhile, Gossip Cop citing its own sources close to Ellen reported that the rumours are untrue.

The host confirmed that there is no plan to interview Meghan Markle, the source said, and added that it is possible for Meghan to appear on the show in future but likely to promote her projects instead of exposing the secrets of the Royal family.