Maya Ali wishes Osman Khalid Butt a very happy birthday

Maya Ali on Sunday took to Instagram to send birthday greetings to actor Osman Khalid Butt.

Sharing a picture with Khalid Butt, Maya wished him all the happiness and a lot of success and prayed ", May you keep smiling forever and ever".

"Everytime I see you I feel more proud and happy to have a friend like you, I wish you all the happiness and a lot of success," read the caption of her Instagram post.

Check out her Instagram post below:







