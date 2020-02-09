close
Sun Feb 09, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 9, 2020

Maya Ali wishes Osman Khalid Butt a very happy birthday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 09, 2020

Maya Ali on Sunday took to Instagram to send birthday greetings to actor Osman Khalid Butt.

Sharing a picture with Khalid Butt, Maya wished him all the happiness and a lot of success and prayed ", May you keep smiling forever and ever".

"Everytime I see you I feel more proud and happy to have a friend like you, I wish you all the happiness and a lot of success," read the caption of her Instagram post.

Check out her Instagram post below:



