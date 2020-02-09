Maya Ali wishes Osman Khalid Butt a very happy birthday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Maya Ali on Sunday took to Instagram to send birthday greetings to actor Osman Khalid Butt.
Sharing a picture with Khalid Butt, Maya wished him all the happiness and a lot of success and prayed ", May you keep smiling forever and ever".
"Everytime I see you I feel more proud and happy to have a friend like you, I wish you all the happiness and a lot of success," read the caption of her Instagram post.
Check out her Instagram post below:
Maya Ali on Sunday took to Instagram to send birthday greetings to actor Osman Khalid Butt.
Sharing a picture with Khalid Butt, Maya wished him all the happiness and a lot of success and prayed ", May you keep smiling forever and ever".
"Everytime I see you I feel more proud and happy to have a friend like you, I wish you all the happiness and a lot of success," read the caption of her Instagram post.
Check out her Instagram post below: