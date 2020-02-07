Kevin Hart reveals his thoughts on life, post nearly-fatal car crash

Kevin Hart recently opened up regarding his new-found appreciation for life, post nearly-fatal car crash which left him immobilized for a good few weeks.

The 40-year-old actor was recently featured on the March issue of Men’s Health. During the interview with the magazine, he was asked about his views on life and whether that has changed in anyway, post his dangerous car crash.

He was quoted as saying, "I’m not trying to get back to where I was before — I want to be better than before. It’s a resurrection. That’s the best way for me to put it. I feel like the other version of myself died in that moment and this new version was born to understand and to do better. Sometimes you’re not going to get it when you’re supposed to get it. But when it comes and that light bulb goes off.."



This realization put it all in focus for the actor. "It all boiled down to four walls. And in the space of those four walls was my wife and my brother, my kids and my friends, all on rotation. And I got a chance to think about what matters, and it’s not fame. It’s not money. It’s not jewelry, cars, or watches. What matters are relationships. You know, the people that were helping me get up and out of the bed."

Hart further stated, "I’m saying make sure you’re implementing the same amount of time and energy into being present for what matters. Because when s**t hits the fan, you’re going to realize that the things that matter are all you truly care about. Nothing else matters."



A lot of Kevin’s realizations come from making adjustments and shifting his responsibilities; on himself, his actions and what truly matters. "In everything you do, you have an opportunity to make a right or a left or go straight or backward. I’m trying to make people understand that we’re in control of ourselves. It’s easy to assume other people have control or to give other people that control, but it boils down to you figuring out the way to be the best version of yourself."

In addition to making time for his family, Hart has been making sure to focus his attention on daily workouts and his therapy sessions.

He concluded by saying, "I felt so hopeless not being able to do something that once was so easy. I’m telling Dr. Pat and Boss that I want to do two-a-days at the gym. And they’re like, 'Sit your stupid a** down and be patient. You gotta heal.' I get that now."