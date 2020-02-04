‘Alif’: Sajal Ali admires Ahsan Khan’s outstanding acting

Sajal Ali has lauded the outstanding acting of co-star Ahsan Khan in Alif, Geo's hugely popular drama.



The Aangan actress took to Instagram and shared clip from Alif tagging Ahsan Khan, and wrote: “You made art alive in this scene”.

Later, Ahsan thanked Sajal on his Instagram Story saying, “You are too kind Sajal.”

Last week, Alif — written by Umera Ahmad and featuring Sajal Ali, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Manzar Sehbai, Ahsan Khan and Kubra Khan in key roles — became the top Twitter trend after fans took to the social media platform to praise the stellar performances from the latest episode.



Directed by Haseeb Hassan and co-produced by Sana Shahnawaz, Alif debuted on TV in October last year.

Fans also showered love and praises on Sajal for her outstanding acting in drama serial Alif.

Sajal is essaying the fictional role of Momina Sultan in the drama.