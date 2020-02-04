Arch-rivals India and Pakistan head to head in U-19 World Cup semi-final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan elected to bat first after winning the toss against arch-rivals India in the ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.
Opener Muhammad Huraira was sent back to the hut by Mishra, scoring just four runs after he had debuted in the previous match with 50, snagging away the player of the match title as well.
Fahad Munir also followed Huraria to the pavilion having scored zero on 16 balls.
India: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Divyaansh Saxena, 3 Tilak Verma, 4 Priyam Garg (capt), 5 Dhruv Jurel (wk), 6 Siddhesh Veer, 7 Atharva Ankolekar, 8 Ravi Bishnoi, 9 Sushant Mishra, 10 Kartik Tyagi, 11 Akash Singh
Pakistan: 1 Haider Ali, 2 Mohammad Huraira, 3 Rohail Nazir (capt, wk), 4 Fahad Munir, 5 Qasim Akram, 6 Mohammad Haris 7 Irfan Khan, 8 Abbas Afridi, 9 Tahir Hussain, 10 Amir Ali, 11 Mohammad Amir Khan
