Harry, Meghan up in arms with Thomas Markle for dragging Doria Ragland into the fight

Meghan Markle’s longstanding feud with her estranged father Thomas Markle is no news to the world and following her exit from the royal family with Prince Harry, the fire seems to only be intensifying.

Following his recent appearance on Good Morning Britain where he said a series of contentious things about the Sussexes, what seemed to have irked them the most was him dragging Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland into the cold war.

“I’ve spoken and sent letters to Doria to get to Meghan as well, and that hasn’t happened,” he had said.

According to The Sun, Meghan and Harry are quite “furious” with Doria’s name getting dragged into the mess.

A source cited by the publication revealed: “Thomas’ attempt to bring Doria into the whole thing is a desperate move. She is a completely innocent party in the whole thing. If Meghan decides to speak to her dad again it will be her own decision.”

“They don’t want Doria dragged into any of this and to become a pawn for Thomas to use. Doria doesn’t do conflict,” the insider further added.

During the interview, he had also threatened his daughter that he would give interviews every month if she does not get in touch with him.