Civilian injured as Indian forces resort to unprovoked firing at LoC

A civilian was left seriously injured as Indian army resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing in Satwal Sector of Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian forces' firing left a Pakistani citizen Muhammad Safeer, 45, seriously injured, according to the foreign office's spokesperson .

In response, Pakistan Foreign Office summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission to record its strong protest over Indian forces' ceasefire violations.

Condemning the Indian forces targeting the innocent civilians, Pakistan underscored that such senseless Indian acts were in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding.

Indian shelling across LoC injures woman

On January 25, a woman was injured when Indian forces resorted to unprovoked shelling across the LoC , according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Indian border forces deliberately targeted the civilian population at the Chirikot Sector, said a statement from the ISPR. "A 21-year-old woman resident of village Serian sustained serious injuries and was evacuated to nearby medical facility," read a statement from the ISPR.

The two nuclear-armed nations have been at daggers drawn over the past couple of months after India revoked Article 370 of the Indian constitution that recognised occupied Kashmir as a special territory.