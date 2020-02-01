close
Sat Feb 01, 2020
February 1, 2020

Prince Harry loses legal battle against UK newspaper

Sat, Feb 01, 2020
Prince Harry has lost his complaint against UK tabloid, The Mail on Sunday, over an Instagram story uploaded on the Sussex Royals’ official account.

In April 2019, on the occasion of Earth Day, Prince Harry had uploaded a series of pictures on the photo-sharing app, depicting the wildlife in Africa.

Responding to the post, The Mail published an article claiming that the pictures were misleading and did not give a full picture of the situation.

The publication pointed out in one of the photos, the hind legs of an elephant were cropped out of the photo used by the Duke allegedly.

View this post on Instagram

Today is #earthday - an opportunity to learn about, celebrate and continue to safeguard our planet, our home. The above, Their Royal Highnesses in Rotorua, New Zealand. Of the 170 different species originally planted in the early 1900’s, only a handful of species, including these majestic Redwoods, remain today. Next, we invite you to scroll through a series of 8 photos taken by The Duke of Sussex️DOS sharing his environmental POV including: Africa’s Unicorn, the rhino. These magnificent animals have survived ice ages and giant crocodiles, amongst other things! They have adapted to earth’s changing climate continually for over 30 million years. Yet here we are in 2019 where their biggest threat is us. A critical ecosystem, Botswana’s Okavango Delta sustains millions of people and an abundance of wildlife. Huge bush fires, predominantly started by humans, are altering the entire river system; the ash kills the fish as the flood comes in and the trees that don’t burn become next year’s kindling. Desert lions are critically endangered due partly to human wildlife conflict, habitat encroachment and climate change. 96% of mammals on our are either livestock or humans, meaning only 4% remaining are wild animals. Orca and Humpback whale populations are recovering in Norway thanks to the protection of their fisheries. Proof that fishing sustainably can benefit us all. Roughly 3/4 of Guyana is forested, its forests are highly diverse with 1,263 known species of wildlife and 6,409 species of plants. Many countries continue to try and deforest there for the global demand for timber. We all now know the damage plastics are causing to our oceans. Micro plastics are also ending up in our food source, creating not just environmental problems for our planet but medical problems for ourselves too. When a fenced area passes its carrying capacity for elephants, they start to encroach into farmland causing havoc for communities. Here @AfricanParksNetwork relocated 500 Elephants to another park within Malawi to reduce the pressure on human wildlife conflict and create more dispersed tourism. Every one of us can make a difference, not just today but every day. #earthday

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

“Drugged and tethered ... what Harry didn't tell you about those awe-inspiring wildlife photos,” the headline of the story read.

Prince Harry had filed a complaint with the Independent Press Standards Organisation about the accuracy of the story, but it was dismissed on Thursday.

The watchdog said that the newspaper did not breach the organization's code of practice, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, the Buckingham Palace has refrained from commenting on the decision. 

