Prince Harry loses legal battle against UK newspaper

Prince Harry has lost his complaint against UK tabloid, The Mail on Sunday, over an Instagram story uploaded on the Sussex Royals’ official account.



In April 2019, on the occasion of Earth Day, Prince Harry had uploaded a series of pictures on the photo-sharing app, depicting the wildlife in Africa.

Responding to the post, The Mail published an article claiming that the pictures were misleading and did not give a full picture of the situation.

The publication pointed out in one of the photos, the hind legs of an elephant were cropped out of the photo used by the Duke allegedly.

“Drugged and tethered ... what Harry didn't tell you about those awe-inspiring wildlife photos,” the headline of the story read.



Prince Harry had filed a complaint with the Independent Press Standards Organisation about the accuracy of the story, but it was dismissed on Thursday.

The watchdog said that the newspaper did not breach the organization's code of practice, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, the Buckingham Palace has refrained from commenting on the decision.