Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in her latest bridal shoot

Ayeza Khan, who recently essayed a controversial role in drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho, looked ethereal in a bridal attire for her latest photo shoot.



Ayeza Khan, who has received a lot of accolades for her drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho, took to Instagram and shared adorable photos with the caption “Presenting the first look of “Dulhan”.

The actress looked elegant in the latest photos and the endearing pictures have garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

One fan commented, “MASHALLAH beautiful looking so pretty and gorgeous” with heart emojis.

The actress recently celebrated her 29th birthday alongside her husband Danish Taimoor and kids.

Ayeza took to Instagram and shared adorable glimpses from her big day as she turned 29.



