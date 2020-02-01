Priyanka Chopra takes fashion tips from Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas?

NEW YORK: Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Nick Jonas, has revealed that she gets fashion tips from her sisters-in-law, who she affectionately calls the J-Sisters.

The 'Quantico' star was reported to have said that they share pictures of their outfits in group chats as they are very close to each others.



The 37-year-old actress was quoted as saying: "We send each other photos of what we're going to be wearing before, but not for comparison, more like, 'What do you think about this?' We're all as a family very individual in our choices and we're also women who don't let fashion dictate us, really. So it's just for fun, we're all really tight and we're close - it's not like stressful, like 'Oh my gosh, this is what I'm wearing, what are you wearing!?'"



Priyanka, who tied the knot with Nick in December 2018, has been welcomed into Jonas family with open arms, and the 'What A Man Gotta Do' hitmaker insists the same is true when it comes to him and her family, despite them living in India.



Nick has also lauded great understating among the family members and said: "It's a great feeling. I mean, it's kind of a dream where, as close as we are as brothers, that our wives are so connected as well. "



