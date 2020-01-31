FBR extends deadline to file income tax returns

ISLAMABAD: The deadline for Pakistani citizens to file their tax returns for year 2019 has once again been extended, this time to February 28, 2020, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said on Friday.

The date to file "return of Total Income / Statements of final taxation for Individuals and Associations of Persons for the Tax Year 2019 which was due on 300 September, 2019 and extended upto 31. January, 2020 is hereby further extended upto 2e February, 2020", FBR said in a notification.

For "those companies who have paid ninety five percent of the admitted tax liability on or before 30.09.2019", the date to file tax returns for 2019 was similarly extended to February 28, 2020.

Companies that were yet to file their entire tax returns could also do so by the same date.