Margot Robbie’s response to how she gets over a breakup leaves fans stunned

Margot Robbie has a closely-knit bunch of friends in Australia who strike back if you hurt any one of them.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the London press day for her upcoming movie Birds of Prey, Margot revealed how she gets over a breakup.

The Suicide Squad actress revealed she hasn’t done anything ‘quite as dramatic’ as the stages of breakup that her character, Harley, goes through in the movie.

"I do have a wonderful group of girlfriends back in Australia -- we've been friends since we were like four years old, and anytime a dude breaks up with a girl in the group, all the girls go and egg his car," she revealed.

"That's amazing!" Margot's co-star, Chris Messina, marveled.

"One time I broke up with a boyfriend, and they were like, 'How dare he! We're going to go egg him!' And I was like, 'No, don't! I broke up with him. He's a really nice person. Please don't egg his car!'" the actress recalled with a laugh. "'Thank you, I love you guys, but don't do that.'"