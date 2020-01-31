Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain's posts about human suffering win internet

Pakistan's highly-searched showbiz personalities Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have taken one step forward to awaken the concerned authorities toward the most common issue of society.

The power couple, who actively share entertaining posts on social media platforms, seems to run a totally different campaign about the water-deprived communities of Sindh.

The duo, along with a social enterprise, visited to some remote areas of the province, where the people die in efforts to fetch water for their belongings due the lake of water resource in the area.

The 'Suno Chanda' actress shared a video on her Instagram page, showing some villagers talking about the water-scarcity in the area. Iqra's spouse Yasir Hussain can also be seen in the video. She captioned the post: "Mai bohot khush hun k mujhy in logon se milny aur inki madad karny ka moqa mila" ( I am glade to have an opportunity to meet and help these people).





Yasir Hussain also shared a video on social media about his journey to the underprivileged people of Pakistan.







