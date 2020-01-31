close
Thu Jan 30, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 31, 2020

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain's posts about human suffering win internet

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 31, 2020

Pakistan's highly-searched showbiz personalities Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have taken one step forward to  awaken the concerned authorities toward the most common issue of society.

The power couple, who actively share entertaining posts on social media platforms,  seems to run a  totally different campaign  about the water-deprived communities  of Sindh.

The duo, along with a social enterprise, visited to some remote areas of the province, where the people  die in efforts to fetch water for their belongings due the lake of water resource in the area.

The 'Suno Chanda' actress shared a video on her Instagram page, showing some villagers talking about the water-scarcity in the area.  Iqra's spouse Yasir Hussain  can also be seen in the  video. She captioned the post:   "Mai bohot khush hun k mujhy in logon se milny aur inki madad karny ka moqa mila" ( I am glade to  have an opportunity to meet and help these people).


Yasir Hussain also shared a video on social media about his journey to the underprivileged people of Pakistan.



