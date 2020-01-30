Here's what Ali Zafar has to say about PSL anthem 'Tayyar Hain'

Ali Zafar on Thursday asked his fans to "remain equally appreciable towards efforts by all other artists", as the anthem of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 faced criticism following its release.

The singer took to social media after cricket fans said that they missed him after listening to "Tayyar Hain".

Zafar, who sang PSL's iconic "Seeti Bajay Ge" song in the first edition of the T20 league, took to Twitter and wrote: "As much as I am thankful for your love and support always, I would urge you all to remain equally appreciable towards efforts by all other artists. We are all one big family. So is PSL. It belongs to Pakistan and so does our music."

Sung by Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon Rashid and Asim Azhar, "Tayyar Hain" celebrates the homecoming of the T20 league.



